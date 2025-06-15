PKL 12 Player Auction: Game-changing picks that you can't miss

New Delhi [India], June 15 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 Player Auction concluded on June 1, delivering a blockbuster weekend of unprecedented spending and historic milestones that completely reshaped the landscape of professional kabaddi.

With a total expenditure of INR 37.90 crores across two days and 121 players acquired, the auction witnessed the highest number of crorepatis in PKL history and introduced game-changing retention strategies, as per the PKL press release.

A decade of extraordinary growth:

The PKL 12 auction showcased the league's remarkable evolution since its inception. From Season 1's modest team salary purse of Rs. 60 lakhs and a highest individual purchase of Rs. 12.8 lakhs, the league has transformed into a premium sporting property. The auction saw 10 players cross the Rs. 1 crore mark for the first time ever a testament to kabaddi's financial growth and the price that elite talent now commands.

The elite 2-crore club:

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh made history by becoming the first player to command over Rs. 2 crores in three consecutive seasons. The Iranian defender and two-time PKL champion was snapped up by Gujarat Giants for a whopping Rs. 2.23 crores in the very first bid of the auction, setting the tone for an exciting weekend. Joining him in the exclusive 2-crore club was Devank Dalal, PKL 11's Best Raider, who was acquired by Bengal Warriorz for Rs 2.25 crores.

Game-Changing Final Bid Match (FBM) Rule:

The introduction of the new Final Bid Match (FBM) rule proved to be a masterstroke, allowing teams to retain their released players by matching the final auction bid price for either one or two seasons. This rule provides franchises with greater control over squad continuity.

Five players were secured for two seasons using the FBM rule:

Ashu Malik - Retained by Dabang Delhi K.C.

Deepak Singh - Retained by Patna Pirates

Md. Amaan - Retained by Puneri Paltan

Hardeep - Retained by Haryana Steelers

Ghanshyam Roka Magar - Retained by Haryana Steelers

Additionally, nine players were retained for single seasons, demonstrating the rule's popularity among franchise management.

Category A:

Category A witnessed five players crossing the INR 1 crore mark, with international talent commanding premium prices. Notably, Yogesh Dahiya's acquisition made him the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history.

Top 5 Category A Purchases:

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Iran) - Gujarat Giants - Rs. 2.23 crores

Devank Dalal (India) - Bengal Warriorz - Rs. 2.20 crores

Ashu Malik (India) - Dabang Delhi K.C. - Rs. 1.90 crores

Arjun Deshwal (India) - Tamil Thalaivas - Rs. 1.40 crores

Yogesh Dahiya (India) - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs. 1.12 crores

Category B:

Category B continued the big-money trend with five more crorepatis:

Top 5 Category B Purchases:

Ankit Jaglan (India) - Patna Pirates - Rs. 1.57 crores (via FBM)

Naveen Kumar (India) - Haryana Steelers - Rs. 1.20 crores

Guman Singh (India) - UP Yoddhas - Rs. 1.73 crores

Sachin Tanwar (India) - Puneri Paltan - Rs. 1.58 crores

Nitin Kumar (India) - Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs. 1.2 crores

Category C

Category C emerged as the battleground for versatile players, with all-rounders commanding impressive fees:

Top Category C Signings:

Akash Santosh Shinde - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs. 53.10 lakhs

Nitin Rawal - Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs. 50 lakhs

Sandeep Kumar - U Mumba - Rs. 49 lakhs

Gurdeep - Puneri Paltan - Rs. 47.10 lakhs

Dheeraj - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs. 40.20 lakhs

Category D:

The biggest surprise came in Category D, where Aanil Mohan from Himachal Pradesh commanded the highest-ever bid in Category D history at INR 78 lakhs from U Mumba. This unprecedented investment in an uncapped player demonstrates franchises' strategic shift toward investing in emerging talent and long-term potential over proven track records alone.

Top Category D Purchases:

Aanil Mohan - U Mumba - Rs. 78 lakhs.

Uday Parte - Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs. 50.10 lakhs.

Shubham Bitake - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs. 9.10 lakhs.

The blockbuster PKL 12 Player Auction has set the stage for what promises to be the most competitive season yet. With record investments, strategic retention policies through the innovative FBM rule, and breakthrough signings like Aanil Mohan, franchises have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to building championship-calibre squads.

The introduction of the FBM rule has already shown its significant impact on squad continuity, while the willingness to invest heavily in unproven talent reflects the long-term vision driving league development. As teams prepare for the upcoming Season 12, the auction's outcomes indicate a league that continues to evolve dramatically, both in terms of commercial value and competitive intensity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor