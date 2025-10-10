PKL 12: Playoffs to be held in New Delhi, final on October 31

New Delhi, Oct 10 The Pro Kabaddi League season 12 playoffs will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi after the conclusion of the Delhi-leg of the tournament, which commences on October 11. While the Playoffs will begin with the Play-ins on October 25, the final will be staged on October 31.

The Delhi leg comes at the end of one of the most competitive seasons of the PKL. With Dabang Delhi K.C. at the top of the points table and already confirmed in the top eight, the fight for the final seven spots will continue to be fiercely contested and thrilling for the fans.

The winners of the Play-ins, where the 5th to 8th placed teams will fight for survival, will progress to the playoffs.

Post that, the playoffs will run from October 26 to October 29, featuring a sequence of eliminators and qualifiers, eventually culminating in the grand finale on Friday, October 31. The new format – which includes the play-ins – adds an extra edge to the season, ensuring a more challenging, more competitive path for all 12 teams to the PKL Trophy.

The revised structure ensures that more teams stay in contention for longer, raising the intensity of the league stage while offering fans an extended run of high-stakes matches. While all teams push for qualification, the biggest advantage awaits those who finish in the top two, making the battle for table positions more intense than ever.

Anupam Goswami, business head of Mashal Sports and league chairman, PKL, said, “Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 has truly captivated audiences across the nation — 51% of the matches so far have been decided by five points or fewer, reflecting the remarkable intensity and competitiveness among teams.

“This season has showcased the highest standard, keeping fans engaged throughout. As we now move towards the grand culmination in Delhi, we’re thrilled to bring the Playoffs to the capital. The new Playoff format featuring Play-ins which will add a fresh and exciting twist, ensuring the race for the trophy remains alive till the very end. With the Playoffs about to begin, we look forward to witnessing the same passion, energy, and high-quality kabaddi that has defined this season, leading up to a truly fitting finale.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor