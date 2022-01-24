PKL 8: We are looking to ride on the momentum and keep winning matches, says Rohit Gulia

Bengaluru, Jan 24 The Haryana Steelers will be looking to continue their good form after registering a thrilling 36-35 victory over U.P. Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8. The Haryana side is all set to take on Gujarat Giants in their next match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking about their previous match, all-rounder Rohit Gulia said, "It felt really good to win our match against UP Yoddha. We had a good lead at one point of the match, but our defense unit made a small mistake which allowed our opponents to come back into the match.

"The game got really close in the last few minutes of the match and then Vinay picked up a bonus point on the last raid of the game and helped us win. We were really happy to clinch this victory," He said.

Asked about the aspects that have helped the team attain a rich vein of form in their recent matches, Gulia said, "The bonding between all the players is terrific. Everyone is understanding each other's games and that's why we have been able to win three matches in a row.

"The credit for our team bonding should go to our Head Coach Rakesh Kumar. He has been telling us that we have to understand each other's games, then only we can win matches."

Speaking about their next match against Gujarat Giants, Gulia said, "Our preparations for our match against Gujarat Giants are going really well. We have to watch out for defenders Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal in the Gujarat Giants team. However, the spirit is high within our group. We are looking to keep our momentum going and keep winning matches. We are seeking to qualify for the playoffs as soon as possible."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor