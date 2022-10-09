PKL 9: Arjun Deshwal's stupendous effort propels Pink Panthers to victory over Patna Pirates

Bengaluru, Oct 9 Arjun Deshwal put up a performance for the ages to help his team Jaipur Pink Panthers register a comprehensive 35-30 victory over Patna Pirates in Match 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Deshwal picked up 17 points, while Rohit Gulia emerged as the best player for Patna with 11 points.

Rohit Gulia chipped in with a couple of raids as Patna Pirates inched ahead at 6-3 in the 8th minute. However, Arjun Deshwal helped Jaipur level the scores at 7-7 through a few fabulous raids.

Moments later, Patna were on the verge of being ALL OUT, but Sachin effected a raid and ensured that his team stayed in the lead at 10-9. However, the Panthers eventually inflicted an ALL-OUT and gained the lead at 12-11.

Jaipur's defender Ankush also picked up his game as his team attained a massive lead at 17-12 in the 18th minute. The Pink Panthers comfortably led 18-14 at the end of the first half.

Deshwal effected a SUPER RAID in the 27th minute and reduced the Pirates to just one player on the mat. Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an ALL-OUT and took complete control of the match at 27-17. V. Ajith also showcased top form as Jaipur kept forging ahead.

Sachin effected a fantastic raid in the 37th minute, but the Pirates couldn't find a way to pick up points consistently allowing Jaipur to hold on to their lead at 34-26. Thereafter, the Jaipur raiders stopped taking risks and trod carefully on the mat before closing out a comprehensive victory.

