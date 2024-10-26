PKL: Dabang Delhi fightback against Telugu Titans to clinch 41-37 win

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 : In Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi K.C. returned to winning form with a 41-37 victory over the Telugu Titans at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Led by Naveen Kumar, who scored 15 points alongside Ashu Malik's equal contribution, Dabang Delhi K.C. managed to outlast their rivals. For the Telugu Titans, Pawan Sehrawat's impressive 18 points and Ashish Narwal's 9 stood out in a closely contested match.

Dabang Delhi K.C. started strong, with Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik picking up early points. Despite home crowd support, the Telugu Titans, led by Ashish Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat, trailed after the initial exchanges.

Around the 10-minute mark, Pawan Sehrawat swung the momentum with two Super Raids, giving the Telugu Titans a slim 1-point lead. As the first half drew to a close, the Telugu Titans stepped up the intensity, with Sehrawat's all-out on Dabang Delhi K.C. giving the home team a 20-15 advantage at the break. Sehrawat, in excellent form, had already completed his Super 10 by halftime.

In the second half, Dabang Delhi K.C. mounted an immediate comeback, levelling the scores within minutes. Ashu Malik reached his 10-point mark, and the "Naveen Express" began to accelerate. With the scores tied early in the half, Dabang Delhi K.C. shifted the momentum entirely, erasing the Titans' lead.

Naveen also completed his Super 10 before the 30-minute mark, as Dabang Delhi K.C. took a 6-point lead into the final stages. They then consolidated this lead through strong defence, ultimately sealing the game with an all-out on the Telugu Titans in the last moments, ending any hopes of a Titans' comeback.

