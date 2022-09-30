PKL: Happy about my auction bid, but will have to perform accordingly, says Guman Singh

Mumbai, Sep 30 Guman Singh emerged as the most expensive player in Category B at the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Auction in Mumbai last month. The prolific raider was picked up by U Mumba for a whopping Rs 1.21 crore.

Speaking about the bid ahead of Season 9 of PKL, Guman said, "I have played two seasons of vivo PKL - one with Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2019 and the other with Patna Pirates in 2021. I was really happy after I got to know about the bid for me by U Mumba in the Auction, but now, I have to perform according to the bid as well. I am trying to improve my game and I will produce an even better performance this season. I will try my best to help my team to become champions."

When asked about his preparations for the upcoming season slated to begin on 7 October in Bengaluru, the raider said, "It always takes time to set our combinations ahead of the season. We've been practicing well and focusing well on both - offense and defense."

Guman, who comes from a humble background, also expressed the support he has received from his family, "My parents stay in a village in Haryana. My mother is a homemaker and father is a farmer. My parents have always supported my kabaddi aspirations and have given me everything I have ever needed. They have never told me to stop playing."

Speaking about the significance of PKL, Guman said, "When we started playing kabaddi, our biggest aspirations were playing in the nationals and attain a job. But after vivo Pro Kabaddi started, we also got a chance to achieve name and fame. We worked even harder after the advent of vivo PKL to find a place in the tournament. Today everyone knows kabaddi players because of PKL."

U Mumba will take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in the first match of Pro Kabaddi League at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

