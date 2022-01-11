PKL: Haryana need to improve as a defensive unit, says Rohit Gulia

The Haryana Steelers will be looking to get back into form after going down 26-45 to the Tamil Thalaivas on Monday. The Haryana side will be up against U.P. Yoddha in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Wednesday.

Haryana's all-rounder Rohit Gulia expressed that the team is very disappointed with its performance against the Tamil side, "We made a lot of mistakes in our last game against Tamil Thalaivas. We weren't up to the mark in the offence and defence departments. It was a really fast game and we couldn't keep up with the pace of the match. We weren't able to find a way to make a comeback in the game. We are really disappointed with our performance."

Gulia added the Steelers will have to improve as a defensive unit, "I think we have to work on our defensive skills. If we are not able to score raid points, but our defence stands tall, then we can still stay in the contest. We will work on improving our defensive and offensive game, but we will work more on our defensive game."

When asked about the team's preparation for its next match, the all-rounder said, "There's no point fretting too much about our previous match. We can't think about it a lot. We need to move forward now. We will work on the mistakes we made and look to win our next match and attain our momentum again. Yes, we made mistakes, but we can correct those mistakes as well."

Gulia also spoke about the players to watch out for in U.P. Yoddha, "We need to look out for Pardeep Narwal (raider) in the U.P. Yoddha team. He can score three-four points very quickly at any time in the match. We will need to watch out for raiders Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav as well. We will plan specific strategies for them."

Both UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers have 20 points to their kitty. The Yoddha's are at the 7th place in the league standings while the steelers trail them by a place at 8th.

( With inputs from ANI )

