PKL : Haryana Steelers bounce back strongly to beat U Mumba 37-26

Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways, defeating U Mumba 37-26 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Sunday. It was skipper Vikash Kandola and rising star Ashish Narwal, once again, who starred for Haryana Steelers, as the duo earned a total of 27 points between themselves, to help their team pick up a crucial win amid the race to the playoffs.

Vikash Kandola opened the scoring for Haryana Steelers with the first raid giving his team a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Vikash earned his second raid point to give his team a 2-1 lead. In the 7th minute, Vijay Kumar earned a tackle point as Haryana Steelers extended their lead to 6-5. In the 12th minute, Vikash Kandola earned a Super Raid and Haryana Steelers inflicted an All Out on U Mumba to extend their lead to 14-6. Haryana Steelers played safe in the remainder of the first half and went into halftime with an 18-13 lead.

U Mumba inflicted an All Out on Haryana Steelers in the first minute of the 2nd half and closed down the gap to 16-18. But Surender Nadda earned a tackle point a couple of minutes later to once again extend Haryana Steelers' lead by 4 points. Vikash Kandola, in the 25th minute, earned a tackle point to extend Haryana Steelers' lead to 23-18. In the 29th minute, Ashish Narwal earned his second tackle to attain his second Super 10 of the season.

With just over 9 minutes to go in the match, U Mumba closed down the gap to 22-24. But Vikash Kandola managed to get two consecutive successful raids to further extend the lead by 4 points, and in doing so, attained his 8th Super 10 of the season. In the 36th minute, Vikash Kandola earned a two-point raid, solidifying Haryana Steelers' lead by 29-23. With a minute left in the match, Haryana Steelers inflicted another All-Out on U Mumba to extend their lead to 34-25. In the final minute, Ashish Narwal earned a raid point and Haryana Steelers won the match 37-26.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor