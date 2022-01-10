PKL: Patna Pirates take on U Mumba; Gujarat Giants face Telugu Titans

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will lock horns with in-form U Mumba on Tuesday in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Pirates have started the season positively despite losing Pardeep Narwal in the auctions and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten streak against a resolute Mumbai side.

The match will be followed by Telugu Titans' encounter against Gujarat Giants. Both, the Giants and the Titans, have shown glimpses of their immense potential despite their positions at the bottom of the points table and will be looking to convert these into victories.

Patna Pirates have dominated the early stages of Season 8 courtesy largely to their versatile squad. In Monu Goyat, Sachin and Prashanth Kumar Rai, they have a trio of raiders capable of clicking on any given night. The likes of Monu and Sachin have also contributed in defence which has been marshalled well by Mohammadreza Shadloui in the left corner.

The Pirates have five wins in 7 matches this season but in U Mumba they face another side with champion DNA. Mumbai captain Fazel Atrachali and right corner Rinku have formed a deadly duo in defence while their raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar have chipped in with points.

Patna coach Ram Mehar Singh will be hoping his team can stop Abhishek Singh from scoring the points in the left corner. A win against U Mumba will certainly make the Pirates an early favourite for a playoff spot.

Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants find themselves at the bottom of the points table after a poor start to the campaign. Gujarat have just one win to their name while Titans are yet to register one. Both the sides have shown great spirit on the mat but haven't yet been able to convert them to points.

Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal have stepped up for the Titans in the absence of Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar, but the lack of experience has often hampered Titan's decision-making. Their defence has looked bleak and coach Jagdish Kumble might bring in Muhammed Shihas to the starting 7.

Gujarat Giants have performed well in a lot of matches despite their position on the table. Their much-famed defence will be hoping they can clinch a win against a Titans team that is lacking the confidence.

Gujarat's raiding combination of Rakesh S. and Rakesh Narwal will need to help the Giants cross the 30-point mark so that their defenders have something to work with. Both teams will be desperate for a win which could lead to another cagey match.

( With inputs from ANI )

