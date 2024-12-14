PKL: Pawan Sehrawat helps Telugu Titans clinch win over Gujarat Giants; inch closer to playoff berth

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : The Telugu Titans, led by the high-flyer Pawan Sehrawat, staged a remarkable comeback from a 9-point deficit to overpower the Gujarat Giants at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex on Saturday, during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11.

According to a release from PKL, the Telugu Titans, who won 36-32, moved a step closer to securing a spot in the PKL Playoffs. Pawan Sehrawat starred for the Titans with 12 points, while Vijay Malik contributed 8 and Ashish Narwal added 6. For the Gujarat Giants, Rakesh scored 12 points, with Guman Singh chipping in with 9.

The Gujarat Giants began brightly, taking an early lead and, crucially, accounting for Pawan Sehrawat and Vijay Malik in the first two plays. The Telugu Titans found themselves under pressure early on, but their ace raiders soon returned to the mat, allowing the Titans to reclaim some momentum within the first five minutes.

Ashish Narwal spearheaded the attack for the Telugu Titans, keeping the pressure on the Giants. Meanwhile, the Giants' defence managed to keep Pawan Sehrawat relatively quiet, while Guman Singh and Rakesh delivered crucial raids. Just before halftime, the Gujarat Giants inflicted an all-out on the Titans, extending their lead to six points. Guman Singh then completed a two-point raid, helping the Giants enter the break with an 18-11 advantage.

The Gujarat Giants carried their momentum into the second half, extending their lead and continuing to stifle Pawan Sehrawat. Neeraj and Manuj stood firm in defence, while Guman Singh and Rakesh maintained the scoring pressure.

However, around the 30-minute mark, Pawan Sehrawat flipped the script with a series of decisive raids that shifted the momentum in favour of the Telugu Titans. Despite still trailing, the Titans had seized control of the game.

The Telugu Titans soon inflicted an all-out on the Gujarat Giants, erasing the deficit. With their intensity markedly increased, particularly through their skipper, the Titans put the Giants under severe pressure. In the final five minutes, Pawan Sehrawat completed his Super 10, propelling the Titans into a 5-point lead.

The Telugu Titans then delivered a second all-out, sealing a morale-boosting victory over the Gujarat Giants.

