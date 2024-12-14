PKL: Puneri Paltan's Ajay Thakur reveals strategy behind massive victory over Bengaluru Bulls

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : Following Puneri Paltan's resounding 38-point victory over Bengaluru Bulls, assistant coach Ajay Thakur provided key insights into the team's outstanding performance, shedding light on the strategic planning and team motivation that secured the significant win.

Thakur emphasised the team's focus on continuous improvement, particularly during the critical final moments of the match, and noted their efforts to refine even the smallest details.

"We've been working on those small details where we used to falter in the last four or five minutes," Ajay Thakur said, as quoted in a release from PKL.

The victory was not only a display of technical prowess but also a testament to the team's morale. Thakur spoke passionately about inspiring his players to play with the heart of a tiger. "We need to play for our fans, giving our absolute best," he said.

One of Thakur's pivotal strategic contributions was advising team leaders to work closely with their defenders. He stressed the importance of maintaining composure in defence and avoiding unnecessary risks. "Don't make hasty decisions," he counselled.

Interestingly, Thakur's strategy extended beyond just securing a win. He revealed that his priority was achieving victory without risking player injuries. "I didn't want to win by a huge margin," he shared. "My focus was on ensuring we win while keeping our players safe, especially with limited recovery time before the next match."

Thakur also reflected warmly on his relationships with players, including his enduring bond with players like Pradeep Kumar. He acknowledged the ups and downs in a player's career, demonstrating a mature and empathetic approach to team management.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor