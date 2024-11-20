PKL Season 11: Exciting clash between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants ends in well-earned tie

Noida (U.P.), Nov 20 Prateek Dahiya and Ashu Malik excelled for their respective teams as the clash between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) ended in an exciting 39-39 tie at the Noida Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

In a clash that could have gone either side, Parteek Dahiya came off the bench and scored 20 points for the Gujarat Giants while Ashu Malik completed yet another Super 10 for Dabang Delhi as the match went to the wire before finally ending in a stalemate.

Dabang Delhi K.C. started the match on a positive note as they took an early lead over the Gujarat Giants. Naveen Kumar, returning to the playing seven after an injury in the last few matches, and Ashu Malik were in their usual raiding form as the Season 8 champions romped to a nine-point lead. With the onus on Ram Mehar Singh’s team, a change in the 6th minute turned the tide for the Gujarat Giants.

Mohit was taken off and replaced by Dahiya, and it was a move that caught Dabang Delhi off-guard. The Gujarat Giants were inflicted with the first All Out of the match in Dahiya’s first raid of the game, but then he bounced back with a Super Raid in the 9th minute to get Ashish Malik and Sandeep.

With four minutes remaining in the first half, another excellent raid from Dahiya got Ashish Malik and Brijendra Chaudhary in the same move, inflicting the All Out on Dabang Delhi. It was enough to bridge the gap, as the score read 20-17 at the end of the first 20 minutes.

Having allowed the Gujarat Giants to come back well, Dabang Delhi K.C. worked hard to ensure they maintained their lead. Defender Yogesh – who was the emerging player from Season 10 – got substitute Nitin, while Ashu Malik got Himanshu and Jitender Yadav with one swift raid. Yogesh entered the game again, this time getting Mohammad Nabibakhsh to inflict a second All Out on the Gujarat Giants.

The Gujarat Giants were aided by Dahiya, who completed a Super 10 and got Gaurav Chillar and Ashish in the same raid. Four back-to-back successful raids turned the tide once again, and a second All Out followed for the Dabang Delhi K.C., as the Gujarat Giants took the lead.

Ashu Malik completed yet another Super 10 – his 11th of the season – but the lack of support for his team worked against his side. As the match came to a close, Naveen Kumar caught the Gujarat Giants off-guard with a quick raid, and then a Super Tackle by Ashish Malik gave Dabang Delhi K.C. a one-point lead.

It looked like the match was in the bag when Ashu Malik was tackled by the Gujarat Giants but the Dabang Delhi K.C. skipper was adjudged to have won a bonus point as well, as a rollercoaster of the match ended in a 39-39 tie.

