PKL Season 11: Rane, Gowda help Bengal Warriorz, UP Yoddhas play out a tie

Pune, Dec 12 Bengal Warriorz and UP Yoddhas played out the 11th tie of Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as the match ended 31-31 at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex here on Thursday. A Super 10 from Pranay Rane and a High 5 from Nitesh Kumar helped their side bag three points, while Gagan Gowda registered a Super 10 for UP Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas flew off the blocks courtesy of Gowda getting their first points, while Bhavani Rajput executed a Super Raid to get their team off to a flyer. Bengal Warriorz had to respond strongly and they did, as Siddhesh Tatkare got a Super Tackle to level things up after a rapid start. The quick exchanges continued between the two sides as Gagan Gowda registered a Super Raid to put his side back in front.

With both sides going at it hammer and tongs, Pranay Rane got a two-point raid of his own to keep Bengal Warriorz within striking distance. UP Yoddhas kept their noses in front after the first 10 minutes though. Bhavani Rajput breached the milestone of 100 raid points for this season, doing most of the raiding alongside Gowda for their side.

Hitesh also completed 50 tackle points for the season as UP Yoddhas held onto their slender lead. Nitesh Kumar got on the board for the Bengal Warriorz, tackling Bhavani Rajput on a do-or-die raid to make it a one-point game. It was his defensive efforts that ensured the Bengal Warriorz stayed in the hunt after a high-octane first half that closed at 15-13.

It was a relatively slower start to the second half as the two raiding units resorted to the do-or-die strategy. Fazel Atrachali got his first tackle of the game, while Manjeet bagged a raid of his own to even the score at 16-all within five minutes of the second half. However, Dabang Delhi K.C. regained their lead after a Super Tackle by Hitesh, who completed his High 5.

Bhavani Rajput got a successful do-or-die raid before Pranay Rane returned the favour with a two-point read to keep the scores level. Nitesh Kumar completed his Hi-5 with a hundred percent tackle rate. Fazel Atrachali followed it up with a tackle of his own, as the Bengal Warriorz inflicted an All Out and got the lead for the first time in the night.

UP Yoddhas got their noses back in front courtesy of a Super Raid from Gowda as he completed his Super 10. Pranay Rane carried on his lone battle as the raider for Bengal Warriorz, registering a Super 10 of his own. With the game coming down to the wire, UP Yoddhas had a three-point lead.

Fazel Atrachali executed a brilliant Super Tackle before Vishwas S. made a late impact to help Bengal Warriorz level the scores 30-30 with under a minute to go.

After a thrilling 40 minutes, the two teams ended on level terms at 31-31. As a result, UP Yoddhas remain in fourth place on the points table, while Bengal Warriorz will need other results to go their way to remain in the hunt for playoffs.

