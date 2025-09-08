PKL, Telugu Titans players inspire next-gen athletes in special meet-and-greet

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 : The electrifying spirit of kabaddi came alive at GITAM University as part of a special engagement activity during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12.

Students and fans were treated to an exclusive interaction with the home side - Telugu Titans - along with E. Prasad Rao, Technical Director of PKL, and Arun Karthik, Assistant Dean at GITAM, as per a release from PKL.

The event opened with an insightful conversation between Rao and Karthik, who discussed the rapid rise of kabaddi, the importance of university-level sports, and PKL's role in inspiring young athletes across India.

E. Prasad Rao, Technical Director of the PKL, said, "Kabaddi is not just a sport, it is in our culture and our identity. What once began as a humble village game has grown into a global spectacle because of the Pro Kabaddi League. From beaches to indoor arenas, from the Asian Games to the world stage, the sport has undergone a complete transformation and I believe the day is not far when India will win its first Olympic gold medal in kabaddi." He concluded with a quip, saying, "If you want to be a crorepati, join the Pro Kabaddi League!"

Fans and members of GITAM's kabaddi club also engaged directly with the playersasking questions, learning about life as professional athletes, and sharing their passion for the game.

Telugu Titans skipper Vijay Malik shared, "I come from a small village, and kabaddi has transformed my life. People not only in India but also around the world know us kabaddi players because of this sport. That recognition itself feels like a dream come true. More importantly, kabaddi has given us the strength to support our families, which I believe is the biggest achievement of all. This journey proves that if you are dedicated, even humble beginnings can take you to the global stage."

Adding to the excitement, the programme featured fun games and a quiz session with the players, leaving students with unforgettable memories. The initiative reinforced PKL's commitment to bringing fans closer to the sport and encouraging the next generation of kabaddi enthusiasts to pursue their passion both on and off the mat.

