PKL: UP Yoddhas aim to bounce back against Gujarat Giants

UP Yoddhas will aim to bounce back against Gujarat Giants tomorrow after their last encounter did not go according to their expectations. Playing match number 93 of the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League against Gujarat Giants in the Hyderabad leg, UP Yoddhas will look forward to return to their winning ways and consolidate their place in the Top 4.

UP Yoddhas are currently placed fourth in the points table with 45 points while Gujarat Giants are 11th with just 13 points. The match between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and can be streamed live on Hotstar, 8:30 pm (IST) onwards on November 21.

Historically UP Yoddhas have only won once and tied twice against Gujarat Giants out of eight encounters so far. Going forward into the game tomorrow a lot of responsibility will be on Captain and star raider Pardeep Narwal and his raiding unit of Rohit Tomar and Surender Gill. The defensive unit of Nitesh Kumar, Shubham, Sumit & Ashu will have to enable the raiders through tackles that will help them control the attacking front of their opponents.

Our last game did not end the way we expected it to end, but we have identified our shortcomings and we will not repeat it in our next game. Gujarat Giants are a strong team but we are prepared. We will take the mat with only one goal in mind and that is to return with a victory," said Jasveer Singh, Head Coach UP Yoddhas.

Pardeep Narwal's record has been impressive ever since he took on the reigns as the captain of UP Yoddhas. Not only has he helped the team come back to winning ways but also has tremendously upped his own personal performance.

Pardeep has earned a total of 63 points from his six games as a captain and has lost just one game till now. Pardeep and Surender together also hold the distinctive record of earning the second highest points of 22 in a single game this season. Pardeep Narwal is placed on the top of the Super Raid stats table with seven super raids while his partner Surender Gill is placed third with Six Super Raids.

