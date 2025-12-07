"Planning to open gyms where we can bring out the best fighters": India's UFC pioneer Puja Tomar

By Karunesh Kumar

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 7 : First Indian fighter to win a fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Puja Tomar shared her vision for the future of Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). She believes her 10 years of experience can help young fighters achieve success in 2-3 years with proper guidance.

Tomar plans to open 2-3 gyms in India by 2026 to nurture local talent and produce world-class fighters. She highlighted the gap in training infrastructure in India compared to international standards.

"Today, I know that what I have achieved in 10 years, if I can give guidance to the fighter, then I know that they can achieve it in 2-3 years. I train in Bali at the Soma Fight Club. I mainly go there for my training. There are many small academies in India, but they are not at the level I see elsewhere. That is why in 2026, I am planning to open two to three gyms where we can bring out the best fighters who can represent India at a good level," Puja Tomar told ANI.

Tomar became the first Indian fighter to win a fight in the UFC on June 9 last year, beating Rayanne Dos Santos of Brazil in the Women's 52 kg (Women's Strawweight) division.

Tomar and dos Santos went all three rounds: 15 minutes of gruelling, fast-paced back-and-forth action.

Santos used her height advantage and range to dictate the action, but Tomar went kicking and screaming to the final bell, causing damage in the process. When the scorecards were read, Tomar picked up a split decision win (30-27, 27-30, 29-28).

Tomar humbly views her UFC win as an Olympic medal, highlighting the immense hard work and sacrifices she's made, including rigorous training, strict diet, and time away from home. She considers representing India in the world's best league a huge achievement, making her journey worthwhile.

"I am representing India in the world's best league [UFC]. And I see my win as an Olympic medal. I have been through a lot for that. My training, my diet, staying away from home. So, it is a great achievement for me," Tomar said.

Tomar is gearing up for her next UFC fight and hinting at a potential matchup with a Chinese fighter. Tomar said she is working hard so she can get another win for India.

"I am going to play my next fight very soon. I would like to give a hint that I might fight a Chinese fighter. For that, I am doing a lot of hard work so that I can give India a win," Tomar added.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) earlier this year announced that MMA has been added to the 2026 Asian Games, to be held in Japan next September-October.

Tomar expressed her enthusiasm about MMA being added to the Asian Games, stating Indian fighters will bring gold in the tournament.

"I am delighted that our team is going to the Asian Games. Indian fighters will bring gold in the Asian Games," Tomar concluded.

Known by her nickname "The Cyclone" for her swift, decisive moves, Tomar transitioned to mixed martial arts (MMA) driven by a desire for new challenges and broader exposure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor