Players aged 4 to 68 in fray for Masters FIDE Rating Chess in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 8 More than 200 players in the age group ranging from 4 to 68 will be in the fray in the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Chess Championship, scheduled to take place in Mumbai from May 10 to 15.

The six-day national-level event will witness the participation of around 220 players from across the country, engaging in battles of wits at the prestigious Mumbai Chess Centre, located at the Russian House, Pedder Road.

The tournament is expected to be an exciting and competitive affair, featuring participants ranging from budding prodigies to seasoned veterans.

The youngest participant, Hridaan Chhajer, a student of the American School of Bombay, will draw special attention as he enters the tournament at just 4.5 years old, showcasing the promising future of Indian chess. At the other end of the age spectrum, Ganeswar Rao Aiyyagari, aged 68, brings a wealth of experience to the board as the championship's most senior player.

The top seed of the championship is 16-year-old Daksh Jagesia from Mumbai, who enters the tournament with a commendable FIDE rating of 1882. Known for his sharp tactical play and consistency across national circuits, Daksh is expected to be a strong contender and crowd favourite in this championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Durga Nagesh Guttula, Director of the Mumbai Chess Centre, said: “We have made the best possible arrangements to ensure a smooth and memorable experience for both players and their accompanying persons. Our objective with this championship is to promote and celebrate the game of chess across India.”

The tournament will be technically overseen by International Arbiter (IA) Ajinkya Pingale, who has been appointed as Chief Arbiter to ensure smooth conduct and adherence to FIDE regulations.

