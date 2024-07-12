Playing for England is best job in world, says Anderson after signing off on a high

London, July 12 After signing off from international cricket on a high as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs, veteran fast bowler James Anderson reflected on his 21-year Test career Test, saying playing for the side is the best job in the world and that he was grateful to do it for a long time.

"Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. I'm still trying to hold back tears now. I'm just really proud. Playing for 21 years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler.”

“So I'm just happy I've made it this far and lucky enough to stay injury-free for pretty much throughout my career. Playing for England is the best job in the world so I've been privileged to be able to do it for a long time," said Anderson to broadcasters Sky Sports Cricket after the match ended.

Once Gus Atkinson completed his 12-match wicket haul, Anderson received lots of hugs from his teammates and walked off to another guard of honour from both England and West Indies players. He was also greeted by head coach Brendon McCullum before disappearing into the long room.

Anderson finished his Test career as the third-most successful bowler in the longest format with 704 wickets at an average of 26.45 in 188 matches. "I'm still gutted I dropped that catch (of Gudakesh Motie off his own bowling)! It's been an amazing week, been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground, just proud of what I've achieved," added a visibly emotional Anderson.

He also expressed gratitude to his family for being his pillars of support in his international cricket career. "We talk a lot in the dressing room about creating memories and it's not just for us, it's for our families as well.”

"They go on the journey with you, there's been a lot of times where I've been away from home touring and they've been incredible support back home and allowed me to play for as long as possible. I'm grateful for what they've done for me and grateful to be part of this week as well."

Talking about his teammates, Anderson said, “I've been lucky enough to play with some amazing players. Some of the most talented cricketers who have played the game. But, more importantly, some really good blokes and some friends that I've made for life.”

“It's really special, no other sport creates this atmosphere, these kinds of friendships. Part of me is jealous that these lads get to experience that for the next few years. We've got a young team, lots of incredible talent, and the advice I'd pass on to them is just to enjoy every moment because it's a great ride."

Ahead of the presentation ceremony, Anderson was awarded an honorary MCC life membership in recognition of his achievements during his playing career. Asked on what he'll miss the most as an England player, Anderson mentioned that winning feeling after a match ended.

"I think just the feeling that we've got now of winning the Test match. There's no better feeling. Everyone's put in the graft this week. I know it looks like we've dominated but we've had to work really hard for this win. Sharing other people's success as well. Gus was amazing on debut, Jamie Smith on debut as well, incredible."

"Seeing the lads go out there and show off their talents and then getting to sit in here after a win and getting to celebrate those sorts of performances is something that I'll miss. I feel about 55 years old after the overs I've bowled this week. The aches and pains you wake up with, I won't miss them."

"I feel very fortunate that I've been able to do what I've done for a long time. I'm happy I've made it this far. I'm gonna stick around with these guys and try to help the bowling group out as much as I can and see where life takes us after that. This feels like my spot. It's amazing to think about how many amazing players I've played with over the years. It's surreal."

