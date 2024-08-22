PlayWithUS: US Mission to India supports women's leadership through sports

New Delhi [India], August 22 : The US Embassy and Consulates in India are launching Gamechangers Ultimate Frisbee, a sports initiative to advance gender equity and leadership development through the mix-gender sport of ultimate frisbee.

Starting in Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Chennai from August 19 to 24, and continuing in Mumbai from August 26 to 31, this yearlong program will train 100 female coaches from urban and rural communities across these regions. The program aims to increase the representation of women in leadership roles by equipping young women with essential leadership skills, the USA Embassy said in a release.

The program will kick off with coach development workshops and gender-equitable coaching sessions conducted at educational institutions and sports complexes. Following these in-person camps, the coaches will benefit from ongoing support through virtual leaders-in-training sessions throughout the year. This combination of in-person and virtual training will enable the coaches to lead ultimate frisbee sessions in their communities, fostering leadership and enhancing confidence among girls by promoting inclusion through this mixed-gender sport.

The program aims to achieve a 40 per cent increase in participating coaches serving in leadership roles and for 30 per cent of program alumni to actively contribute to gender equality initiatives. The initiative also includes male-allyship workshops, which will promote supportive environments for gender equality in sports and help foster a culture of inclusion on and off the court.

