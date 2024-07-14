'Pleasure for everyone if final concludes peacefully', Argentina coach ahead of Copa America final

Florida, July 14 Ahead of the Copa America final against Colombia, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni hopes for a peaceful match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday (as per IST).

Scaloni's comments came at the heels of the clashes that erupted between Uruguayan players and Colombia supporters after the former's 1-0 loss in the semifinal match in North Carolina.

"I hope the fans can enjoy themselves, I sincerely wish for that. Besides the joy of winning the title, it would be a pleasure for everyone if the final concludes peacefully," Scaloni said during a press conference on Saturday.

Scaloni showed compassion in response to the incident between Uruguayan players, recognising the anguish that results when family members find themselves in such circumstances.

"We expect players to set a positive example, but in such circumstances, reactions can be difficult to predict. I hope incidents like these are not repeated. Witnessing your loved ones amidst such chaos must be deeply distressing," he remarked.

Speaking on forward Angel Di Maria's farewell match for Argentina, Scaloni remains committed to the goal of winning the trophy over individual accolades.

"Even though it may be his final match, our primary consideration remains the team's needs. Whether he plays or not will be decided accordingly," Scaloni expressed.

Argentina sealed the final berth after defeating Canada 2-0 in the semi-final. Argentina hope to build on their previous finals success, having won the Copa America in 2021, the Intercontinental Cup in 2022 against Italy, the European champions, and the World Cup in Qatar against France.

"Every final has its own unique challenges. We will approach it with determination to win. Every team understands the significance and pressure that comes with a final," Scaloni concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor