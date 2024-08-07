“PM Asked IOA President to Take Necessary Action": Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Vinesh Phogat’s Disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video)

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the issue of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 in Parliament on Wednesday. Mandaviya stated, "Today her weight was found at 50 kg 100 grams and she was disqualified. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). IOA President PT Usha is in Paris, and the Prime Minister has spoken to her, asking her to take necessary action. The government provided every facility to her, including personal staff."

The disqualification marked a significant setback for India on Day 12 of the Paris Olympics. Phogat failed to meet the weight limit for her Women’s Wrestling 50kg bout, being roughly 100 grams over the permissible limit. The Indian Olympic Association confirmed the disqualification in a statement: "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand."

Wrestling rules stipulate that competitors must meet the weight limit on both mornings of their competition. Despite rigorous efforts, Phogat could not shed the last few grams. On Wednesday morning, she was given a 15-minute window at the weigh-in to try and meet the weight limit, with the Indian delegation even considering cutting her hair as a measure to help her make weight.

As a result of Phogat's disqualification, Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in the semi-final, will contest the gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Paris Games organizing committee released a statement: "Vinesh failed the second-day weigh-in. According to Article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore, Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (CUB) will compete in the Final. Repechage Yui Susaki (Japan) vs Oksana Livach (Ukraine) will become the Bronze Medal Match."