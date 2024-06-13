"PM Modi completely changed para sports in country": PCI president Devendra Jhajharia

New Delhi [India], June 13 : As India gear up for the Paris Paralympics 2024, the two-time Paralympics gold medallist and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "fabulous" thinking towards the athletes and said the PM completely changed para-sports in the country.

With 19 medals - five gold, eight silver, six bronze - Tokyo 2020 was India's best-ever Paralympics.

Jhajharia hailed PM Modi's effort to give para sports more recognition and said that the backing, support of the government boost players' confidence to play well and win medals for the country.

"One person who literally changed the para-sports in the country is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He gave recognition to Para Sports. His thinking towards the players is very fabulous. This gives players a feeling of confidence that the government is behind them. With this positive spirit, players win medals," Jhajharia told ANI.

India displayed a strong performance in the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

India got 111 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games. The country's previous best was 72 medals in the 2018 event in Indonesia.

PCI president said the players giving their 100 per cent to prepare for the Games and added that Indian athletes will shine in Paris with their performances.

"Paris Paralympics is absolutely close. There are less than 100 days left. Whether I look at it from the point of view of a player or from the point of view of the President of the PCI, I would say that our players are fully prepared. Good preparations are going on for everyone. Players of all schemes are getting benefits. And because of this, we have confidence that this time in Paris the world will look towards India, we will perform so well," he added.

The Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will be held from 28 August to 8 September 2024, with over 11 days of competition.

