PM Modi Congratulates D Gukesh on Historic World Chess Championship 2024 Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on his historic victory, becoming the youngest world chess champion at the age of 18. Gukesh defeated title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and final game of a thrilling match on Thursday.

Modi praised Gukesh for his remarkable achievement, writing on X, "Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours."

Gukesh secured 7.5 points to Liren's 6.5, winning the final classical time control game. The match, which had seemed poised for a draw, ended with Gukesh emerging victorious.

Before Gukesh's feat, Russia’s Garry Kasparov held the record as the youngest world champion at 22, having won the title in 1985.

Gukesh entered the match as the youngest-ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates Tournament earlier this year. He becomes only the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to win the prestigious global title. Anand, a five-time world champion, last held the title in 2013.