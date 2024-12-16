PM Modi congratulates junior women’s hockey team for ‘gritty and determined’ Asia Cup victory

New Delhi, Dec 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been highly supportive of Indian sports during his tenure, took the time to congratulate the junior India women’s hockey team after they won the Asia Cup for the second time in a row in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday. India prevailed over China 3-2 in the penalty shootout after the game ended square at 1-1 after regulation time.

“Congratulations to the Indian junior women's hockey team for winning the Asia Cup title. The team showed immense grit and determination. This success also shows the increasing passion towards Hockey, especially among the youth. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours,” read the post by the Prime Minister.

India’s second consecutive victory at the tournament did not come easy as the defending champions were pushed to the limit by China.

Both sides were equal stride for stride in the first half as they tried to find an opening goal but couldn’t break the deadlock until just 14 were seconds left on the clock in the first half, China received a golden opportunity in the form of a penalty stroke. Jinzhuang Tan stepped up to the spot and scored past the Indian goalkeeper to give China a slim lead heading into the second half.

India pulled their one-goal deficit back in the 41st minute, Sunelita Toppo and Deepika progressed the ball ahead with some clinical passes and found Kanika Siwach inside the shooting circle, who scored a beautiful field goal to get back on level terms. The score was 1-1 and both teams couldn't be separated in the remaining time which called for a penalty shootout.

Sakshi Rana, Ishika, and Sunelita Toppo scored for India in the penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Nidhi made three brilliant saves against Lihang Wang, Jingyi Li, and Dandan Zuo to ensure India defended its title.

Hockey India, on the occasion, announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff as a gesture for everyone’s effort and winning the championship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor