PM Modi congratulates medal winners of Moscow Wushu Stars Championship

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the medal winners of the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Russia.

PM Modi retweeted Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur's tweet to congratulate our athletes for their exceptional performances at the Championship.

"Congratulations to our athletes," PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1655599428013817856?s=20

On Tuesday medal winners from the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship were felicitated at the Sports Authority of India by Deputy Director Generals Ekta Vishnoi and Shiv Sharma.

The girls bagged a total of 17 medals from the competition held this month in Russia.

All these girls were participants in the Khelo India Women's Leagues held in India over a year.

They bagged 10 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals in the junior girls, sub-junior girls and senior girls categories across Sanda (Fight) and Taolu in Moscow.

Anurag Singh Thakur had earlier tweeted congratulations to the athletes - "It is a matter of pride to see our girls doing us proud and the nation reaping the benefits of Khelo India Womens League! Past participants in the Khelo India league, now on the podium with 17 medals at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Russia!"

The girls beat competitors from Wushu strongholds China and Indonesia en route to the medals. The participation of the girls, which included SAI NCOE athletes, in the Moscow competition was sanctioned at full cost to the Government.

Revered Wushu athlete Pooja Kadian, who is also one of the coaches of the Wushu team, mentioned, "In previous years, the Wushu athletes had to pay Rs 1.5 Lakh each to take part in the Moscow Stars Championship. This time it was free because the Government sponsored the trip," the 2018 Arjuna Awardee said.

