PM Modi congratulates Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain for winning gold at World Boxing Championships

New Delhi [India], March 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain for winning gold at World Boxing Championships.

India capped off an outstanding campaign by finishing with the highest gold medals (four) at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship after the nation's illustrious pugilists Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain recorded stellar victories by contrasting margins in the finals at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Sunday.

The reigning World champion Nikhat (50kg) defeated Nguyem Thi Tam of Vietnam to win gold for a second consecutive year at the tournament while the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina (75kg) claimed her maiden Worlds gold with a 5-2 win on points after the bout was reviewed against Caitlin Parker of Australia.

PM Modi took to Twitter and congratulated Zareen and said that she is an outstanding champion and she has made India proud on many occasions.

With this victory, Nikhat became only the second Indian female pugilist to win two golds at the World Championships alongside the boxing legend Mary Kom who has claimed a record six gold medals in the competition.

Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions. pic.twitter.com/PS8Sn6HbOD— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2023

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal. pic.twitter.com/KjsHEozoQJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2023

Alongside Nikhat and Lovlina, 2022 Commonwealth Games medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and three-time Asian medallist Saweety Boora (81kg) were the other gold medallists for the hosts. All pugilists were rewarded with INR 82.7 lakhs ($100,000) each in prize money for becoming World Champions.

