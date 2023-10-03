PM Modi lauds Indian athletes for pulling off exceptional performances in athletics in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises on the athletes for accomplishing another successful day in athletics in the ongoing Asian Games on Monday.

In the athletes for their impressive performance on another successful day of athletics at the ongoing Asian Games on Monday.

Parul Chaudhary gave her personal best timing of 9:27.63s to secure a silver medal finish behind Bahrain's Winfred Mutile who set the Asian Games record timing of 9:18.28s.

"An outstanding Silver for Parul Chaudhary in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games! Her dedication and hard work have truly paid off. India is truly elated. Congrats to her and best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1708871485157445744?s=20

While Parul secured a silver medal finish, Priti clocked her personal best timing of 9:43.32s to walk away with a bronze.

"Congratulations to Priti Lamba for securing the Bronze Medal in the challenging Women's 3000m Steeplechase at the Asian Games! Her unwavering perseverance and sheer determination shine as a beacon of inspiration," PM Modi wrote on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1708882953957491086?s=20

Ancy Sojan Edappilly bagged a silver medal, on her fifth try, she registered her personal best of 6.63m and secured a podium finish.

"Another Silver in Long Jump at the Asian Games. Congratulations to Ancy Sojan Edappilly for her success. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1708872018140278988?s=20

The Indian team comprising Muhammed Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:14.34s to claim the silver medal.

"What a splendid Silver for our Athletes in the 4x400m Mixed Relay event at the Asian Games. Congratulations on this spectacular win to Muhammed Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Venkatesan Subha! Their teamwork was outstanding," PM Modi wrote on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1708883321562992749?s=20

At the end of Monday, India kept their hopes alive of claiming 100 medals in the Asian Games after reaching 60 medals with 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor