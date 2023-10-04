PM Modi lauds race walk, archery medalists at Asian Games Hangzhou

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's 35 m race walk bronze medalists and archery gold medalists for their performances at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Indian athletes Majnu Rani and Ram Baboo secured a bronze medal in the 35 m mixed race walk at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and lauded the players for their "endurance and determination".

"Congratulations to Ram Baboo and Manju Rani for bringing glory to India with their Bronze Medal in the 35km Race Walk Mixed Team event. This would not be possible without the tremendous endurance and determination shown by these amazing athletes," tweeted PM Modi.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1709419443686883434

Clocking timings of 5:51:14 hours, the Indian duo secured a bronze and continued the country's fine run in athletics.

The gold medal went to China (5:16:41 hours) and the silver medal was bagged by Japan (5:22:11 hours).

Later, PM lauded Jyothi Surekha and Ojas Deotale for their gold medal in the mixed team compound archery event.

"First Gold Medal in Archery at the Asian Games! Well done @VJSurekha and Ojas, for hitting the bullseye in the Mixed Team Compound event, leading to a perfect podium finish. Their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork has ensured great results. Congrats to them," tweeted PM Modi.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1709420474823049535

Jyothi-Ojas defeated the South Korean pair in a close encounter by one point 159-158.

This is the first gold for Archery in the ongoing Asian Games.

With this medal, India has improved its previous best in Jakarta 2018 (70). India now has 71 medals with 16 golds, 26 silver and 29 bronze medals.

