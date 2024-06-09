Portland Track Festival 2024: India's Avinash Sable finishes second in Men's 3000m steeplechase event

Portland [US], June 9 : Indian athlete Avinash Sable ended her voyage in the Men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Portland Track Festival 2024 in second place in Portland on Sunday.

Apart from Avinash, India's Sanjivani Jadhav won in the women's 10000m event and Parul Chaudhary ended her race in third place in the women's 3000m steeplechase.

Avinash clocked 8:21.85 to finish second place in his first 3000m steeplechase race. Meanwhile, US's Kenneth Brooks topped the race after clocking 8:18.77 and Anthony Rotich of America clocked 8:24.13 to take third place.

Before taking part in the Portland Track Festival 2024, the Indian athlete participated in two events. In the 3000m steeplechase, Avinash's personal best record of 8:11.20.

On the other hand, Sanjivani finished first in women's 10,000m after clocking 32:22.77, her personal best is 32:21.76 which was achieved in California.

In women's 3000m steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary is also the national record holder after achieving the mark of 9:15.31 in Budapest last year.

India's Kartik Kumar finished fourth in men's 10000m with 28:14.67 while Abhishek Pal was 26th with a time of 29:41.74.

Sanjivani Jadhav is also slated to compete in the women's 5000m high-performance event on Monday while Abhishek Pal is on the entry list for the men's race. Rahul and Sashi Singh will be in action in men's 1500m.

India's Ankita and Gulveer Singh will take part in women's and men's 5000m hot window races respectively, while KM Deeksha is set to participate in women's 1500m event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor