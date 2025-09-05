Powerlifting champion Mahant Gaurav Sharma extends help to yamuna flood victims

New Delhi, Sep 5 The rising waters of the Yamuna have once again disrupted life in New Delhi, submerging low-lying areas and forcing families into makeshift shelters.

Amid the hardship, World Powerlifting Champion Mahant Gaurav Sharma stepped forward on Friday to extend a helping hand, distributing food packets, drinking water, and essential supplies to displaced residents.

Sharma, accompanied by his team, visited areas along the riverbank where flood victims had taken refuge after being forced out of their homes. “This is a time for service,” he said. “When people are hungry and homeless, it is our duty to use our strength and resources to support them. Sports have given me recognition, and it is my responsibility to give back to society.”

Local residents welcomed the gesture, saying every helping hand in such a crisis is invaluable. Known for his international achievements, Sharma has long been engaged in social causes. For him, true sporting success extends beyond medals. “A true victory for an athlete comes when they also serve society,” he believes. His efforts, residents said, carried more than just material relief — they brought hope.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna’s water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.33 metres at 7 a.m. on Friday, receding slightly to 207.31 metres by 8 a.m. after peaking at 207.48 metres on Thursday, the season’s highest and the fifth breach of the 207-metre mark since 1963. Meteorologists say this dip could signal some respite, though fresh rain spells loom.

The IMD forecast suggests moderate showers for Delhi on Friday, with heavy rain, thunder, and lightning expected on September 6 and 7. After a brief respite on September 8, torrential downpours may return on September 9, lasting in for a week. Temperatures are expected to hover between 34–35°C during the day and 23–25°C at night.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Gupta inspected a flood relief camp near Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge to review water levels and conditions in affected areas. His visit underlined the scale of the crisis, which continues to affect thousands of residents.

