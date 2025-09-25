Praggnanandhaa enjoys playing 'Jenga' in free time

New Delhi, Sep 25 India’s chess prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa spends his ‘free time’ playing Jenga and acknowledged that while chess requires focus, Jenga tests his nerves.

Chess in India has experienced a significant surge in popularity over the past few years, which has been aptly justified by the country's recent success in international tournaments.

Recently, Praggnanandhaa won the Tata Masters this year, highlighting his brewing rivalry with World Champion D. Gukesh, as the two competed in the decisive tiebreaker round.

Praggnanandhaa ‘unwinded’ himself by indulging in Jenga on Thursday. Sharing a video of the same on X, he wrote:

“Chess needs focus, but Jenga tests your nerves too. Great to unwind and share some laughs with friends during free time".

Recently, Pragg secured his spot in the esteemed Grand Chess Tour (GCT) Final in Brazil by finishing as the runner-up at the 2025 Sinquefield Cup, thereby solidifying his position among the world's top players.

Praggnanandhaa’s rapid ascent has been remarkable. Renowned for his daring style and capacity to compete against top players, he has established himself as a well-known figure in Indian sports. His progress to the GCT Final signifies not only a personal achievement but also highlights India’s expanding influence in international chess.

In recent years, the young player has consistently impressed against legends like Magnus Carlsen, garnering widespread admiration. As he enters the season-ending finale, expectations are elevated, and fans are hopeful he can achieve another milestone.

Pragg is a part of the Global Chess League Season 3 draft, which is set to be held in Mumbai on Friday. With 36 players in the pool, the 20-year-old will be one of the Icon players in the draft, with reigning World Champion Gukesh leading the Icon Boards.

Other elite players in the group, alongside Pragg, are five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Anish Giri, Arjun Erigaisi, four-time world champion Hou Yifan, and World Cup finalist Koneru Humpy.

