Pranavi confident as she chases 4th win of season on WPGT

Pranavi Urs is full of confidence having begun the second half of the Women's Pro Golf Tour with a win last week. The WPGT stays in the Southern metro for the second week in a row and Pranavi would love nothing more than to take her tally of wins to four this season. This is the eighth leg of the WPG Tour and the purse this week is Rs 12 lakhs.

The field includes all the regulars, Jahanvi Bakshi, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, Neha Tripathi, Afshan Fatima, Astha Madan and others.

Jahanvi will not have the company of her sister Hitaashee, who is missing this week, too, on account of her school examinations. However, Gaurika Bishnoi is back having recovered from indisposition and Meher Atwal, too, is back in the field after missing the last event.

The amateurs to watch out for will include Vidhatri Urs, who was third overall last week behind Pranavi, and Asmitha Sathish. Rishika Muralidhar had a great opening round but slipped thereafter.

Smriti Bhargav, who recently secured her place in the Indian National Team for the World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) in France later this year, will also be in focus. Another amateur to watch out for would be Heena Kang, who was Tied-6th last week.

Neha Tripathi, who had a decent result last week in fifth place, as well as Ridhima Dilawari, Lakhmehar Pardesi and Seher Atwal, among others, will be hoping for a good result to reverse their fortunes this season.

( With inputs from ANI )

