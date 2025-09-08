Pranavi finishes modest 50th as Nuria wins her fifth LET title

Houston, Sep 8 Pranavi Urs went 2-over par on the third and final day of the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship and finished a modest Tied-50th in the event.

Pranavi, a multiple winner on her home tour, the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, is returning from an injury and shot rounds of 72-69-74 for an up-and-down week.

The other two Indians in the field, Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik missed the cut.

Pranavi had just one birdie on the final day and three bogeys on the second, fourth and the 13th.

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz fired a final round of 68 (-4) to secure her fifth Ladies European Tour (LET) title. She won by two strokes.

The Spanish star began the day in second place just one shot behind compatriot Carlota Ciganda at Golfcrest Country Club. Three birdies in her final five holes saw Iturrioz surge ahead of Ciganda and England’s Charley Hull to secure her first victory since 2023.

Iturrioz had caddie David Floyd on the bag and thanked him after the victory for the hard work he’s put in to helping her out on the golf course.

England’s Hull (67) and Spain’s Ciganda (71) ended the week in a tie for second place on 11-under-par in Houston.

Iturrioz made her first birdie of the day on the third and added another on the fifth before dropping a shot on the sixth after going into the water.

The 29-year-old made a birdie on 11, but made a bogey on 13; however, she found her momentum to finish in style with birdies on 14, 15 and 17 to win with a score of 13-under-par.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan finished in solo fourth place on 10-under-par after a final round of 64 (-8), which included an eagle, eight birdies and two bogeys.

A trio of Frenchwoman were in a share of fifth place with Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour, and Nastasia Nadaud all on nine-under-par.

In the LET Order of Merit, England’s Rhodes still leads and has 1,960.49 points to her name, as Singapore’s Tan jumped up to second place. With her victory, Spain’s Iturrioz climbed from 28th place to 13th and now has a total of 1,018.07 points.

