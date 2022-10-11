Praveen Kumar Giri wins Silver in Water Technology for India at World Skills Competition 2022, Stuttgart, Germany

Praveen Kumar Giri, B.Tech final year student in Mechanical Engineering of C.V. Raman Global University, Odisha won the silver medal for India in Water Technology at the World Skills Competition 2022, held at Stuttgart, Germany on Monday.

A total of 52 skill competitions will be held over 12 weeks in 15 countries and regions between September 7 and November 26, 2022.

Water Technology is one of the most emerging technologically advanced skills requiring knowledge of Mechatronics, Mechanical, Chemical, IT and Electrical Engineering included in the last world skill competition 2019 in Kazan where Aswastha Narayana bagged the first ever Gold medal in Water technology for India. Since then the unstoppable glorious journey is getting unfolded by various Indian students with Praveen Kumar Giri winning the silver for the country.

Taking tohe said, "I feel proud and happy, my family, and college members are also happy. It's a proud moment for India. We hope to have more youth participate and make glory for India at the world level. In water technology, a total of 7 countries participated this time including Singapore, Japan, South Africa, Germany, and Korea."

"I just failed by a narrow margin of 0.5 percent mark for gold. This year's gold went to Singapore and India won the silver medal. Japan was in the third position with bronze," said Giri explaining the minute margin he failed by to clinch the gold.

Rajat Kumar Samantray, Jury member for India said, " The necessary education is not available for water technology right now in India. Diploma courses and technical courses should be formulated."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor