Praying for silver and gold also: Mary Kom wishes Indian athletes success at 2024 Paris Olympics

By Divya Malhotra

New Delhi [India], August 3 : As the Paris Olympics continues to produce some of the most memorable performances, Indian boxing icon Mary Kom expressed her heartfelt wishes for the country's athletes, highlighting a desire for greater success beyond the three bronze medals already secured.

India has made notable strides in shooting at the Paris Games, having won three bronze medals.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the women's 10m air pistol event, marking a historic achievement as she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in this category.

Following her historic moment, Bhaker scripted another with Sarabjot Singh. The Indian shooting duo added another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, which was an unprecedented achievement for India in team shooting.

Swapnil Kusale earned a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event, becoming the first Indian to do so in this discipline. As Swapnil's win started to echo around the arena, India's shooting contingent delivered its best-ever medal tally in a single edition of the Summer Games.

Celebrating these achievements, Mary Kom shared her optimistic sentiments, saying, "First of all we already have 3 medals, but we want more, I hope we will get more medals."

The Padma Vibhushan awardee said, "My blessings and best wishes to them always. We already have got bronze now we want more colours as well that is silver and gold! So I really pray that our athletes come back with silver and gold as well."

The Indian team's performance thus far has been commendable, with each bronze medal representing a significant milestone.

However, the pursuit of silver and gold remains a prominent aspiration for both the athletes and their supporters.

Mary Kom's encouragement resonates with a broader hope that India's Olympic contingent will continue to strive for the highest accolades.

