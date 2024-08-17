Premier League: Arne Slot labels first taste of English football as ‘very aggressive’

Ipswich, Aug 17 New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot’s side played its first game under the new regime on Saturday as they got off to a winning start against Ipswich Town in the Premier League 2024 at Portman Road Stadium here on Saturday.

The Dutchman replaced local legend Jurgen Klopp as the manager from Feyenoord, where in 2022/23 he led them to their first Eredivisie title in six years -– and only their second this century. However, the jump up from the Dutch league to England is never easy and the manager described the experience as ‘very aggressive.’

"The first taste [of Premier League football] in the first half was maybe as expected because they were all on top of us, very aggressive. The second half was a joy to watch," Slot told TNT Sports.

Liverpool scored two goals within five minutes to seal the game against Ipswich Town. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were the two goal-scorers on the night. It was Salah’s ninth goal on opening weekends in the Premier League making him the highest goalscorer in opening games.

However, when asked whether Salah was the team’s main man, Slot suggested that Mo needs the team as much as they need him.

"I don't believe that much in one man, I believe in the team more than the individual. He can score his goals because of good runs and assists. I think Mo also needs the team but we also have more creative individuals who can decide the game," he added.

Liverpool will face Brentford in their first home game of the Premier League season and the Dutchman is looking forward to the momentous occasion.

"Definitely looking forward to that. With the win now it's nice to go into a week where we can train a lot again which is helpful because many came in quite late. But again it's about preparing the team, not the occasion," he concluded.

