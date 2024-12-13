Premier League: Arne Slot wins first Manager of the Month honour

Liverpool, Dec 13 Arne Slot has been named the Premier League’s Manager of the Month for November. Liverpool's head coach claimed the award for the first time since taking charge of the club after guiding the Reds to a perfect record in the division during the period.

“It’s always nice to win something because it means you have won a lot of games, and that is by far the most important thing. So, winning a trophy like this is the result of winning games – and that’s what I like most,” Slot told Liverpoolfc.com.

Slot’s side came from a goal down to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield, beat Aston Villa 2-0 on home soil, and then produced another turnaround to clinch a 3-2 victory away at Southampton.

The Dutchman saw off competition from Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Gary O’Neil to take the prize. “It is because we win a lot and that’s mostly because of our players but it’s definitely also because of our staff and the programme we have and the facilities we have over here. My staff and players will tell you, all of them, that they put a lot of effort in to make the players on a daily basis maybe a bit better. It’s not going to work every day but we try to every day.

“And it’s not only my technical staff – it’s the performance staff, it’s the medical staff. Ali [Alisson Becker] gave compliments about the medical staff as well, how much they helped him to come back fit. It’s a team performance, not only from the players but definitely also from our staff,” Slot added.

