Premier League: Crystal Palace appoint Oliver Glasner as new manager

London, Feb 20 Crystal Palace have announced appointment of Oliver Glasner their manager a few hours after Roy Hodgson stepped down from his post as first-team manager.

Glasner has signed a deal to become the Eagles' boss until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

"I am very happy to join Crystal Palace F.C. as manager. I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about. It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve and Dougie, and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals," Glasner told club's official website late on Monday night.

Most recently, Glasner managed Eintracht Frankfurt to historic success winning the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League, the club’s first continental trophy in more than 40 years. This was achieved in Glasner’s first season in charge of Die Adler (‘the Eagles’).

Most recently, Glasner managed Eintracht Frankfurt to historic success winning the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League, the club’s first continental trophy in more than 40 years. This was achieved in Glasner’s first season in charge of Die Adler (‘the Eagles’).

The 49-year-old previously managed Austrian teams SV Ried, where he made more than 550 appearances and won two cups as a player; as well as LASK, whom he guided from the second tier to European qualification in just three seasons, before earning a place in the Champions League qualifiers in his fourth.

He also won plaudits for his two seasons at VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, earning the third-highest points total in the club’s history and securing Champions League qualification with a top-four finish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor