Premier League: Manchester City & Arsenal set for final rumble of the season

New Delhi, May 18 The 2023/24 Premier League season has been a historic one with the winner not being decided heading into the final game of the season. Both Manchester City and Arsenal have given it their all and will hope to lift the title on Sunday.

On one hand we have Manchester City, the team that is chasing history by potentially becoming the first English team to ever win four league titles in a row. On the other hand we have Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who are hoping to win their first league title in 20 years.

A win over West Ham will be enough for Pep Guardiola to create history whereas anything but would leave the door open for Arsenal who will be hosting Everton in their final encounter of the season. Arsenal have done pretty much all they can in hopes of dethroning one of the biggest teams in English football history having lost only one league game in 2024 (0-2 vs Aston Villa) whereas City have not lost since December 7, 2023 (1-0 vs Aston Villa).

The numbers do not favor the men in red as no side has ever won the Premier League going into the final day in second spot. In fact the last English team to pull off such a feat was Arsenal when they played Liverpool for the title decider at Anfield on the final day of the 1988/89 season and won the game 0-2 .

"It is really difficult to beat any opposition in the Premier League, especially when something is at stake but that is not in our control. They are a little bit of a step closer than us but they will play a really tough opponent. I am sure (West Ham) will be at it and can help us to achieve our dream," said Arteta in his pre game press conference.

"We would like to be 3-0 up after 10 minutes but that's not going to happen. "(West Ham) will be ready to beat us. I don't have any doubt about that. It was the same with Aston Villa two years ago - they were in the same position, they didn't have anything to play for - and we know what happened. Our people have to come here and be ready from the first minute, to be with us and do it together," said Pep Guardiola ahead of the all important game.

