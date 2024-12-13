Premier League: Manchester Derby headlines weekend of drama in England

London, Dec 13 A derby clash between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium will make for a dramatic moment, with City manager Pep Guardiola facing his biggest crisis and United's new coach, Ruben Amorim, grappling with challenges. Last weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest highlighted the steep road ahead for Amorim.

Man City suffered a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, plagued by the same sluggish attacks and defensive errors that have defined their poor form over the last six weeks, reports Xinhua. Injuries to defenders Nathan Ake, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji, along with the suspension of Rico Lewis, have left City's back line stretched thin. Meanwhile, Kyle Walker appears to be showing signs of decline.

United's struggles in defending set pieces in their loss to Forest underscore the defensive issues Amorim must address. Backroom instability isn't helping the coach settle in, but Guardiola arguably faces more pressure heading into this clash.

League leader Liverpool pulled off a hard-fought win in Girona on Tuesday and face another tough test on Saturday, hosting a resilient Fulham. Liverpool will be without suspended midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal host Everton, whose last match was a victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 4 after last weekend's Merseyside derby was postponed due to bad weather. Bukayo Saka shone in Arsenal's midweek win over Monaco, but Everton will aim to secure points with challenging matches against Chelsea, Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest looming. Both Arsenal and Everton excel at set pieces. Arsenal have scored 23 goals from corners since last season, while more than half of Everton's goals come from dead-ball situations.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa square off in what promises to be a competitive match between the fifth- and sixth-placed teams. Villa, hampered by midweek Champions League fatigue, will miss Leon Bailey due to injury, while Ollie Watkins is doubtful. At the bottom of the table, relegation drama intensifies as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Ipswich Town. Both teams sit on just nine points from 15 games. Wolves coach Gary O'Neil could be sacked if his team suffers a fourth straight loss.

Elsewhere, Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy takes his side to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United. Despite Leicester remaining unbeaten under Van Nistelrooy's leadership, the team has allowed 47 shots in two games, offering Newcastle hope for a victory. Crystal Palace, unbeaten in four matches, visit Brighton, whose coach Fabian Hurzeler has praised Palace boss Oliver Glasner as an inspiration from their time coaching in Germany.

Brentford aim to extend their strong away form at Stamford Bridge. Despite winning their last three visits there, this Chelsea side, unbeaten in seven matches and boasting 35 goals this season, poses a different challenge under coach Enzo Maresca. Southampton, with just five points from 15 games, look to climb the table at home against Tottenham. Saints coach Russell Martin has called his team's position "hurtful" and "embarrassing," while Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou faces pressure over his team's inconsistent performances.

Finally, Bournemouth host West Ham in a battle of Basque coaches. Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth sit eighth, while Julen Lopetegui's West Ham narrowly defeated Wolves on Monday. Another loss could reignite speculation about Lopetegui's job security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor