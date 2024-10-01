Premier League: Semenyo, Evanilson star as Bournemouth sink Southampton

Bournemouth, Oct 1 ( IANS) Evanilson scored his first AFC Bournemouth goal while Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo were also on target as the cherries beat Southampton 3-1 at Vitality Stadium.

Evanilson’s first goal for the club since his switch from FC Porto, along with finishes from Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo put the Cherries in control before the break.

A second-half consolation from Taylor Harwood-Bellis was all the Saints could muster, as Andoni Iraola saw his side clinch a 3-1 triumph and move to 11th in the Premier League table.

It was Fraser who fired the first shot on goal for the visitors after eight minutes. After picking up Kepa’s clearance, the Scotland international’s dipping effort was well held by the Spaniard in Bournemouth goal.

But it was some clever thinking from Bournemouth, which saw them take the lead on 17 minutes, Bournemouth reports.

After Semenyo was fouled in midfield, Marcus Tavernier’s precise chipped through ball found the run of Evanilson, who guided the ball past the onrushing Ramsdale.

Tavernier was almost the source of a second for Bournemouth just before the half hour mark. The former Middlesbrough man let fly with a powerful drive from all of 30 yards, which was beaten away by Ramsdale.

But Bournemouth were to get their second on 32 minutes. After Semenyo sent Charlie Taylor the wrong way, his cutback fell to Lewis Cook, whose low drive deflected off Ouattara and flew into the bottom corner.

A moment of brilliance from Semenyo then saw the hosts add a third seven minutes before half-time.

