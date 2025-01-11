"Preparations are going on in full swing": Uttarakhand Police on security arrangements for National Games

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 11 : Ahead of the 38th National Games being held in Uttarakhand this month, Uttarakhand Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne said that regarding security arrangements, police are in coordination with the sports secretary and police teams have also visited all the venues of the event.

The 38th National Games is scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 14. The event will feature over 10,000 athletes, officials, and coaches competing in 38 sports across multiple cities in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Nilesh also said that paramilitary forces have been demanded from the central government as well.

"The police department is in constant coordination with the sports secretary. The teams that have been appointed have visited all the event venues in the state... 8 Control room operations have started at the main event venues... We are constantly coordinating with each other... More than 10,000 players will come here... We have also demanded paramilitary forces from the Centre... Preparations are going on in full swing," he said.

#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: On the security arrangements for the 38th National Games starting in January, IGP Nilesh Anand Bharane says, "The police department is in constant coordination with the sports secretary. The teams that have been appointed have visited all the event…

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced Uttarakhand as the host for the 2025 edition in December, last year.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier had also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 38th edition of the National Games.

"I would like to thank PM Modi. We had urged him to inaugurate the National Games. PM has agreed to inaugurate the National Games. We also informed him about the winter yatra and urged him to stay here for a day during this yatra," said CM Dhami.

The National Games of India is a multi-sport event that brings together athletes from states and Union Territories to compete for medals. The upcoming edition will feature 32 sporting disciplines and four demonstration events.

The last edition of the National Games took place in Goa in 2023, spanning five citiesMapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda, and Vasco. Maharashtra topped the medal tally with 228 medals, including 80 gold.

The 2022 edition, hosted by Gujarat, marked the revival of the National Games after a seven-year hiatus since the 2015 event. During that edition, Services emerged as the top team, winning 128 medals, including 61 gold.

Hosting the National Games is expected to boost Uttarakhand's reputation as a hub for sports and tourism. The inclusion of traditional sports alongside Olympic disciplines highlights the diversity and cultural richness of the event.

