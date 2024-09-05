President Murmu congratulates Dharambir, Pranav for winning medals in men's club throw F51 final

New Delhi [India], September 5 : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated Dharambir and Pranav Soorma for clinching medals in the men's club throw F51 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

The series of double podium finishes continued for India after para-athletes Dharambir and Pranav Soorma bagged gold and silver medals, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 final at the para multi-sport event.

Taking to her official X handle, President Murmu said that Dharambir and Pranav's superlative performance will motivate young athletes in the country.

"I convey my heartiest congratulations to Dharambir and Pranav Soorma on winning gold and silver medals, respectively, in men's club throw event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. This is an extraordinary feat for the country. Their superlative performance will motivate budding athletes to pursue club throwing. I extend my best wishes to them for continued success," President Murmu wrote in a post.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Dharambir for securing gold and Pranav Soorma for bagging the silver medal at the ongoing para multi-sport event.

"Heartiest congratulations to Dharambir for securing Gold Medal and Pranav Soorma for bagging Silver Medal, in the Men's Club Throw F51 event at the #ParisParalympics2024. They have brought immense pride to the country, their hard-earned victories being a testament to their relentless hard work, dedication and unwavering spirit. Best wishes to both athletes for their future endeavours and many more glorious wins ahead," Vice President Dhankhar wrote on X.

India enjoyed double podium finishes on Tuesday too after Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw F46 event and moments later, duo of Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won the bronze and silver medals in the men's high jump T6 final.

Before Dharambir's heroics at Stade de France on Wednesday, para-archer Harvinder Singh added fourth gold to India's medal tally. He outplayed Poland's Lukasz Ciszek and scripted history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in para archery at the Paralympics.

Among other gold medal winners, para-shooter shooter Avani Lekhra got her hands on the nation's first gold at the Paris Paralympics with a sensational display in the women's 10m air rifle final.

While para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar ousted Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell in the men's singles SL3 category final to add a second gold to India's record-breaking haul.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil was the third gold medal winner for India at the Paris Paralympics following his record-breaking attempt of 70.59m in the javelin throw F64 class final.

