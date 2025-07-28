President Murmu congratulates Divya Deshmukh on Women's Chess World Cup Victory

New Delhi [India], July 28 : President Droupadi Murmu applauded Divya Deshmukh, who has become the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women's World Cup.

Deshmukh conquers the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025. Divya created history as she became the first Indian to win the Women's World Cup 2025, beating Koneru Humpy with a score of 2.5-1.5 in the tie-breaks on Monday in Batumi.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote," My heartiest congratulations to Divya Deshmukh who has become the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women's World Cup, that too, at a very young age of nineteen."

With this win, Divya not only claimed the World Cup crown but also fulfilled her final GM norm, officially becoming India's 88th Grandmaster.

President Murmu also praised Humpy for becoming the runner-up of the Women's World Cup and stated that both finalists of the chess world championship were from India. This underlines the abundance of talent in our country.

"Koneru Humpy being the runner up, both the finalists of the chess world championship were from India. This underlines the abundance of talent in our country, especially among women. I convey my deep appreciation to Koneru Humpy for sustaining excellence throughout her illustrious career. I am sure that both these women champions will continue to bring greater glories and inspire our youth."

Humpy made a mistake by capturing the f pawn, which changed the tide in Divya's favour towards the final moments of the contest.

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand also hailed Divya, for her victory and becoming Grandmaster. Divya became the fourth female Indian grandmaster, following in the footsteps of Humpy, R. Vaishali, and Harika Dronavalli.

In a post on X, Viswanathan wrote, "Congratulations to @Divyadeshmukh05 on winning the World Cup. Becoming GM and a spot in the candidates. Amazing battle of nerves. @humpy_koneru played a very good event and showed a commendable fighting spirit. The great champion she is! It was a great celebration of Indian chess, particularly Women's chess. The Indian players, who were left tied at 1-1 each after the two classical games in the Final, entered the tiebreaks today to decide the ultimate winner."

Divya Deshmukh secures gold, Humpy Koneru pockets silver, while China's sensation Tan Zhongy finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor