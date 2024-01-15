President Murmu inaugurates 5th edition of Meghalaya Games in Tura

Tura (Meghalaya) [India], January 15 : President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the fifth edition of the Meghalaya Games in Tura in Meghalaya on Monday and laid stress on using the country's diversity to boost India's global image in the sports arena.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the North East region has tremendous potential for the development of sports and sportspersons. She noted that this region traditionally has a strong sports culture.

She said "diversity is the beauty of our nation and we should utilise it" to further boost India's global image in the sports arena. She emphasized the need to support the talent from the tribal areas and groom them to become professional sportspersons.

The President was happy to note that the society of North East encourages women to play and join sports as a profession. She said that the North East region has produced many great women athletes. She also underlined the potential of adventure sports and adventure tourism in this region and the need to explore and leverage it on priority.

The President said that India's sporting culture has developed immensely in recent years. With the Government's new initiatives and encouragement to the athletes, Indian sportspersons are now winning more medals than ever in global events. Programmes such as Khelo India are helping in identifying and nurturing future sports champions. She said that India has also demonstrated its ability to host large-scale international sporting and other events.

The President urged children and youth to learn at least one sport and participate in sports activities. She said that they may or may not adopt sports as a career but playing together will inculcate team spirit and competitiveness in their personality apart from keeping them physically and mentally fit.

The President said that the decision of the government to hold these games in different parts of the state is a welcome step and would ensure a wider reach of such events among the masses. She expressed confidence that the events like Meghalaya Games will encourage athletes towards excellence, promote competitiveness and create a vibrant sporting ecosystem.

Among those present were Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The President lauded the performers at the opening ceremony.

"My sincere and heartfelt wishes for the performers of Garo, Khasi and Jaintia tribes, who braved the cold, and some stood bare-bodied in their traditional attire for three to four hours waiting. It shows the great sportsman spirit."

The Chief Minister said that these games are not just an event but an investment in the most important asset of the state of Meghalaya- the youth of Meghalaya.

"The returns on this investment will be there for the generations to come. Creating opportunities for them to excel in sports and other fields of human achievement is the single most priority of our government. We are in the process of building new sports infrastructures at every level. We have ensured that the youth channelise their potential in the right direction," he said.

A release said participants across all the districts of Meghalaya will take part in the three traditional games - Mawpoin (A Khasi traditional game, where two teams try to raise a pyramid of stones and get all the opposing team members 'out'), Rah Mukhrah (A Jaintia traditional Game where the competitors carry a raw heavy rounded rock to the finishing line achieving the title of 'KI MAR') and Wa'pong Sika (A Garo traditional game, where two teams compete to push a bamboo pole towards the opponent's goal post).

Sports Minister of Meghalaya Shakliar Warjri said the emblem of this event 'Hill Mynah' aptly reflects the spirit of Meghalaya. "Its wings, emblazoned with the Olympic flame and the colours of our diverse tribes, symbolize not only aspiration but also unity."

The 5th Edition of the Meghalaya Games will be held till January 20 in Tura. There will be demonstration sports - sport climbing, and softball.

