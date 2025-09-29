Prime Volleyball League: This team can surprise a lot of people, says Bengaluru Torpedoes captain Matt West

Hyderabad, Sep 29 American setter Matt West, the newly appointed captain of the Bengaluru Torpedoes, is prepared to lead the team in the upcoming fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League, which starts in Hyderabad on October 2. Hailing from Seattle, Washington, the soon-to-be 32-year-old has accumulated over ten years of professional experience across nine countries.

He has earned several league titles and medals, including playing in the Bundesliga, as well as in the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Finland. Volleyball is a family tradition as his mother competed for Peru at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, and his father is also a former player.

Speaking about his new role, West said, “At this stage of my career, I’m less focused on proving my worth and more on enjoying the game and giving back. India feels like the right place for that; the athletes here are so talented, and the influence I can have as captain is greater than it would be in Europe. With David Lee guiding us as coach, and me leading on court, our goal isn’t just about chasing wins but about controlling what we can, improving every day, and building something meaningful together.”

The Torpedoes have built a strong team on paper, featuring Matt West alongside an explosive American attacker, Jalen Penrose, and a roster of talented Indian players, including attackers Sethu TR and Joel Benjamin J, blocker Mujeeb MC, and seasoned libero Midhunkumar Balasubramaniyan.

On his impressions of the team, West added, “The Indian players have incredible athletic ability; the way they can attack and serve is impressive. What we are working on is the mindset, teaching them how to analyse situations as the game unfolds. If we can get that balance right, I believe this team can surprise a lot of people this season.”

The Torpedoes, finalists in season 2, aim to build on their solid foundation and become one of the top contenders in the PVL. Under West’s leadership, the team emphasises growth, discipline, and a fearless playing style. With two-time Olympic medallist David Lee consistently excelling as their coach, the team appears ready to make a final push and win the title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor