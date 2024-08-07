Priya Punia’s 76 in vain as Australia ‘A’ register five-run win over India ‘A’ in T20 opener

Brisbane, Aug 7 An excellent 76 from Priya Punia went in vain as Australia ‘A’ registered a five-run win over India ‘A’ in the T20 opener of the multi-format tour at the Allan Border Field on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, opener Tahlia Wilson hit a 33-ball fifty – laced with seven boundaries, while sharing a first-wicket stand of 74 with Katie Mack (39). After that, Australia ‘A’ lost five wickets for 42 runs, including three taken by left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, who had Tahlia, followed by Katie and captain Tahlia McGrath falling on consecutive deliveries.

Pacer Sayali Satghare taking out Charli Knott and Tess Flintoff within three deliveries in the 15th over increased the likelihood of Australia ‘A’ being skittled out for a low total. But Nicole Faltum (25 not out off 16 balls) and Maddy Darke (23 not out off 16 balls) smashed 31 runs off the last two overs, including hitting four boundaries off Meghna Singh in the 20th over and take Australia ‘A’ to 163/5.

In reply, after losing Shweta Sehrawat and Uma Chetry early, Priya and Tanuja Kanwer (22) added 64 runs for the third wicket, before the latter was stumped by Nicole off Maitlan Brown in the 15th over.

Priya hit seven fours and three sixes in her 59-ball 76, but her becoming one of the three run-outs in India ‘A’ innings – other two being Sajana Sajeevan and Kiran Navgire - meant the visitors’ ended up at 158/6, as Australia ‘A’ skipper Tahlia defended 16 runs off the final over.

The second T20 between Australia ‘A’ and India ‘A’ will take place at the Allan Border Field on Friday, followed by the last T20 happening Sunday. It will be followed by three 50-over games in Mackay next week, and four-day game at the Gold Coast.

Brief Scores: Australia ‘A’ 163/5 (Tahila Wilson 50, Katie Mack 39; Saika Ishaque 3-33, Sayali Satghare 2-27) beat India ‘A’ 158/6 (Priya Punia 76, Tanuja Kanwer 22; Maitlan Brown 2-30, Sophie Day 1-19)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor