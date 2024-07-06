Priyanshu enters semis at Canada Open 2024

New Delhi, July 6 India’s in-form men’s singles shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat got the better of World No. 4 Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-11, 17-21, 21-19 in the quarterfinal lasting an hour and 19 minutes to enter semifinals at Canada Open 2024 in Calgary.

Earlier, he defeated World No. 24 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in round of 32 and World No. 33 Takuma Obayashi in last-16 on his way to the semifinals.

Priyanshu will now face Alex Lanier of France for a spot in the finals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor