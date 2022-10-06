Pro Kabaddi League 2022: When and Where to watch India's biggest Kabbadi tournament

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to get underway in Bengaluru from October 7. After the previous season was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is all set to welcome fans back to the stadium this time. Triple headers will continue to be a part of the roster this season with the first three days of the season featuring three fixtures each, giving all teams a turn to begin their campaigns.

Matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network including Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD • Star Sports First • Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD • Star Sports 1 Tamil • Star Sports 1 Kannada • Star Spots 1 Telugu • Star Sports 1 Bangla. Disney+HotStar and Jio TV app will live stream the matches