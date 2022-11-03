Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas play out thrilling match to tie 41-41

Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas played an enthralling 41-41 tie in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Wednesday.

An inspired Maninder Singh performance saw him get 19 points for the Warriors and a brilliant 11 points backed him up from captain Deepak Niwas Hooda. Meanwhile, Narender starred for the Thalaivas with 15 points, as per a statement released by Pro Kabaddi League.

A slow burn contest sparked to life when Ajinkya Pawar, on a 'Do or Die' raid caught the Warriors' Balaji D and Vaibhav Garje to help the Thalaivas edge ahead. While Maninder kept the Warriors in the hunt, constantly poaching bonus points, the Thalaivas raiders were more prolific on the mat. They got the first All Out with a Super Raid, Narender catching out Balaji D, Vaibhav Garje and Shrikant Jadhav to give them a 21-9 lead.

It didn't take them too long to get a second All Out, this one created by an inept Warriors defence -- who failed to get a single successful tackle in the first half. Going into halftime, the Thalaivas led 26-14.

The Warriors came out a different unit in the second half. Maninder and Deepak Niwas Hooda rallied their side to initiate their own All Out to reduce the lead margin. While the Thalaivas defence faltered, the Warriors kept chipping away, their raiders suddenly ascending.

With three minutes to go, the two teams were locked level, with no room for error at all. The teams traded the lead multiple times, trading raid for raid and tackle for the tackle. Maninder got the Warriors a one-point lead on the second last raid, however, Pawar helped the Thalaivas tie the match in the end.

Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh was declared the Perfect Player of the Match while Narender of Tamil Thalaivas was adjudged the Gamechanger of the Match. Ajinkya Pawar was awarded the Moment of the Match award.

( With inputs from ANI )

